Olive Jean Baker, born on February 21, 1940, in Paintsville, Ken., passed away Monday, March 14, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her father, Elige Smith; mother, Annie Smith; brothers, Hershel Smith and Junior Smith; sisters, Fannie Gambill and Faye Blackburn; children, Sandra Boldman, Keith Baker, David Baker and Tracy Baker; and grandchild, Tuesday Pelt.
She is survived by her children, Rose Clark and husband Billy, Winder, Jim Baker, Ala.,and Joe Baker and wife Pam, Tenn.; grandchildren, Michael Clark, Kristy Pope, Todd Clark, Arnold Dellinger, Katrina Dellinger, Trampus Baker, Jamie Whitt, Isaiah Baker, Brooklyn Furrer, Matt Keiter, Riley Baker, Devon Baker and Ashley Harmon; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral service: Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
Family to receive friend: Friday, March 18, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, 706-654-0966, lawsonfuneralhome.org.
