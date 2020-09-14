WINDER - Ollie Jean Slaton, 84, Winder, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

She was a member of Bethel Baptist church. Before her retirement, Ollie was a nail technician for Nails by June and previously in her life was a seamstress. She loved her granddaughters, her great-grandchildren and flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Flora Walton Clark; her husband, Howard Slaton; her son, Joseph Slaton; three brothers, Jackie, Ernest and Dick Clark; and three sisters, Lucille and Lillian McIntyre and Pauline Clark.

Ollie is survived by her granddaughters, Charlotte Pugh, Monroe, and Monti Bennett, Comer; and three great-grandchildren, Landon, Aydan and Ella-Louise.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Smith Funeral Home is trusted with her arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 13-19

