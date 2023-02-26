Ophelia Janes Galloway, 81, of the Sanford community in Madison County, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Born on February 4, 1942, in Bishop, Ophelia was the daughter of the late William F. Janes and Lula Mills Janes.
Ophelia was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin “Eddie” Ray Galloway, Sr.; and her daughter, Laura Galloway Kump.
Ophelia is survived by her sister, Mary Janes Stamey; her son, Rev. Edwin “Ray” Galloway Jr. (Barbara); her son-in-law, Kirby Kae Kump Jr.; two grandchildren, Miranda Kump Hildebrand (Justin) and Kale Kump (Tabitha); and six great-grandchildren.
Ophelia retired from the University of Georgia after her work with the office of the registrar and the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Ophelia loved children, flowers, traveling with her late husband, reading (especially her Bible and daily devotionals), doing word puzzles and watching birds and other wildlife around her country home.
Ophelia had a very strong personal relationship with Jesus Christ, her Lord, and shared her Christian faith with all those who would listen. She was a member at Friendship Baptist Church in Danielsville. Throughout her life, she served her Lord by volunteering in many capacities and teaching children in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School (VBS).
The family will have a private graveside service, without public visitation, at Bishop Cemetery in Bishop.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Friendship Baptist Church, 275 Friendship Church Road, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
The family cordially asks that no food be prepared, provided or brought to the home.
The family greatly appreciates the caregivers, nurses, doctors and all others who attended to Ophelia’s needs during this time. May God richly bless you all.
The family also expresses their gratitude to Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville for handling the arrangements.
