Ora Belle Denton Hopper Lewallen, 92, Gillsville, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her residence.
Born on March 28, 1928 in Homer, Mrs. Lewallen was the daughter of the late Robert and Nettie Whitfield Denton. She was the widow of Travis Hopper, and is preceded in death by a son, Larry Hopper ;and daughter, Janice Hopper.
Survivors include sons, Michael Hopper, Gillsville, and Kenneth Hopper, Lula; daughters, Linda Featherly, Lacey Sprs., Ala., and Barbara Massey, Gillsville; brother, David Denton, Tennessee; sister, Bobbie Wilkins, Gainesville; 12 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and precious pet, Molly.
Funeral service: Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Tim House, Charles Crabbe and Winford Bingham officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, November 20, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In