WINDER - Ora Landers Murphy, 96, Winder, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Murphy was a native of Gwinnett County and a former Jackson County resident. She was a daughter of the late Stella Foster Landers and Claude Landers Sr.

Mrs. Murphy was preceded by her husband, Rev. Leonard Murphy; her son, Wayne Murphy; and siblings, Luther Landers, Troy Landers, Claude Landers Jr., Brunell Lancaster and Dessie Walker. Mrs. Murphy was a member of Mulberry Baptist Church and was a homemaker.

Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Winfred Chadwick, Lawrenceville; sisters, Ella Holcombe, Lawrenceville, Ruth Stinchcomb, Hoschton, and Beatrice Rockmore, Winder; grandchildren, Gary and Cecily Chadwick, Auburn, Michael and Ally Chadwick, Lawrenceville, and Greg and Stacy Chadwick, Buford; seven greatgrandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral service: Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Helton officiating. Interment will be in the Mulberry Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

