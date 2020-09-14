TOCCOA - Oscar Lamar Giles, 75, Toccoa, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Wills Memorial Hospital in Washington.
Lamar was born in Athens on November 6, 1944, son of the late Benjamin Giles and Mary Clark Giles. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army and was the owner/operator of Giles Construction Company.
Survivors include his sons, Douglas Lamar Giles and his wife Elyse, Nicholson, Kevin Wade Giles, Toccoa, and Kristopher Justin Giles, Ohio; sister, Annette Camp, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Talmadge Giles, Harold Giles and Marvin Giles.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Georgia National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to AMVETS of Georgia would be appreciated.
