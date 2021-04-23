Oscar Paul "O.P." Jones, born April 1, 1943 passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, son and brother. He was a member of Hull Baptist Church and served as deacon, interim music director, and church treasurer for over 45 years. He spent 35 years in men's clothing as owner of J&H Menswear and with Dick Ferguson's and George Gibson's. He worked 20 years with Lord and Stephens Funeral Home.
O.P. was preceded in death by his parents, Grover L. Jones Sr. and Mabel Pauline Bullock Jones; brother, Warren Jackson "Buddy" Jones; and brother-in-law, Horace Stamps.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Paula Hunter Jones; sons, Eric (Susan) Jones, Hull, and Darren (Christy) Jones, Comer; grandchildren, Ariel (Oliver) Espinoza, Noah Jones, Aaron (Myra Drake) Jones and Alex Jones; great-grandson, Cruz Espinoza; brother, Grover "Junior" (Betty) L. Jones Jr.; sister, Weebie Stamps; brother and sisters-in-law, Jeanette Jones and Bob and Beverly Bargfrede; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East.
Funeral service: Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Hull Baptist Church with the Revs. Randy Crowe and Eric Jones officiating. Pallbearers will be Dirk Bargfrede, Randy Jones, Robert Stamps, Billy Jones, Ray Brown and Oliver Espinoza. Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Character Builders Sunday School Class and staff of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home. Interment will be follow in the Hull Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Hull Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 68, Hull, Ga. 30646.
Arrangements by Lord and Stephens, East. www.lordandstephens.com.
