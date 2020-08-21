BETHLEHEM - Ossie Shoemake Walls, 89, Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Ms. Walls was born in Walton County. She retired from Barrow Manufacturing as a seamstress and was a dedicated member of Bethel Baptist Church in Bethlehem.
Ms. Walls is preceded in death by her parents, George and Effie Shoemake; brothers, Guy, Edmond and Malhon Shoemake; sisters, Ora Lee Sloan, Johnny McDaniel, Ollie Walls, Esmer Bradshaw and Orene Peppers.
Ms. Walls is survived by her son, Johnny Ray Walls, Bethlehem; a special sister-in-law,.Jenny Shoemake, Bethlehem; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family also survives.
Graveside service: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 10, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
The family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Ossie Walls to the Bethel Baptist Church, 841 Bethel Bower Rd., Bethlehem, Ga. 30620.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
