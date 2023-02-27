FAYETTEVILLE - Otis Samuel Pruitt, 82, Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
Mr. Pruitt was born in Homer, to the late Clyde and Gladys Jones Pruitt. Mr. Pruitt was the retired owner of Diamond Pawn Shop and a member of Homer Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Pruitt was also preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Pruitt; and twin brother, Oliver Pruitt.
Mr. Pruitt is survived by his son, Cameron Pruitt (Megan), Fayetteville; daughter, Kayla Pruitt, LaGrange; and three grandchildren, Oaklynn, Kamdyn and Kellan.
A private memorial service will be held at Banks Memorial Gardens.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
