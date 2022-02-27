HULL - Ouida Daniel Phillips, 96, Hull, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 25, 2022 at home surrounded by family.
She was born on September 10, 1925 in Danielsville to the late James Carlton Daniel and Ruby Johnson Daniel. Ouida retired from General Time and was a member of Bluestone Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, W.T. Phillips; son-in-law, James Roy Seagraves, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Phillips; and 10 siblings.
She is survived by her children, Carolyn Seagraves, Dr. T. Wayne (Sheri) Phillips, and Rev. James (Donna) Phillips, all of Hull; grandchildren, Keith, Kevin, Kim, Amanda, Nathan, Jon, Heidi, Daniel, Becky and David; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Michael, Samuel, Joshua, Ben, Katie Jane, Chris, Lane, Kensey, Meaghan, Gracy, Madison, Ethan, Emily, Kara, Jared, Ana, Jimmy, Lex, Sophia, and Rhett; great-great-grandchildren, Sean, Jacob, Cohen, McKinley, Maddux and two on the way.
Funeral service: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 3 p.m. from Bluestone Baptist Church with Dr. T. Wayne Phillips, the Revs. James Phillips and Jon Williams officiating. Burial will be in Bluestone Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at the church. The family will be at their respective homes.
Arrangements are under the care of Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell.
