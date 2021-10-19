DANIELSVILLE - Ouida Lou Dean Bridges, 96, Danielsville, died Saturday, October 16, 2021 at University of Florida Health.
Mrs. Bridges was born in Danielsville to the late Weldon and Mettie Long Dean. She was a member of Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, Pilot Club of Madison County and was retired from McLellan’s of Athens. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bridges was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin D. Bridges.
Mrs. Bridges is survived by her sons, Doug Bridges (Kay), Commerce, and David Bridges, Bowman; daughter, Connie Mallard (Gary), Brunswick; sister, Carole Wilson, Alpharetta; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church with Steve Parker and the Rev. Kyung Kim officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
