WINDER - Owen Terrell Hill, 86, Winder, formerly of Toccoa, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
Born July 30, 1933 in Stephens County, he was the son of the late Wiley Dalton and Etta Lee Hill.
He was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Johns Manville.
Family members include his son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Linda Hill, Winder; his daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Bobby Howington, Watkinsville; grandsons, Kevin Hill, Terry Hill, David Howington and Chris Howington.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Kellar Hill
Due to the conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be receiving friends or having a public service at this time.
The family will have a private graveside service at Tom’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Kenneth Hill, Kevin Hill, David Howington and Bobby Howington.
