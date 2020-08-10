JEFFERSON - P. Mike Tate, 72, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Mr. Tate was born in Athens, the son of the late Paul Maynard Tate and the late Elleen Adams Tate, was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, a graduate of Jefferson High School, was a member of the first graduating class at Athens Technical School and was a member of Refuge Church of Jackson County.
Mr. Tate retired as a pre-construction and design engineer with the Georgia Department of Transportation after 34 years of service. Mr. Tate was a member of Unity Lodge #36 F & AM, was past master, a member of York Rite of Georgia, Valley of Atlanta Scottish Rite, various Invitational and Honorary Orders and served the Masonic Fraternity for 47 years. In addition to his parents, Mr. Tate is preceded by a great grandson, William.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Dell Kieke Tate, Jefferson; two sons, Michael Tate and his wife Leslie, Jefferson, and Storey Tate and his wife Laura, Jefferson; grandchildren, Paul Michael (Shae) Tate III, James Austin (Faith) Tate, Anthony (McKenzie)Tate, John Randall (Savannah) Carter, Lacey (Jason) Dalton and Joe Duck; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Emma Tate, Titus Tate, John, Walter and Cohen.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Storey A. Tate and Rod Zwemke officiating with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers are Mark Bradley, Michael George, Tom Hayes, Matt Perry, Dewayne Potts and Steven Cash. Honorary pallbearers are Curtis Anderson, Ernie Ray Stovall and Doyle Strickland.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those attending are asked to observe social distancing, please wear protective masks and follow recommended guidelines and precautions concerning the COVID-19 outbreak.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Refuge Church, P.O. Box Z, Jefferson, Georgia 30549 or to The Grand Lodge of Georgia, Attention: The Children’s Garden, 811 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 or to glofga.com.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
