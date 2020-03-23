WINDER - Pam Frost Casper Carter, 60, Winder, passed away March 17, 2020 at her residence.
Pam was born February 16, 1960 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Henry Lee “Red” and Rachel Elizabeth Sims Frost. She was employed as a supervisor in the Department of Human Services with The State of Georgia. Pam had been a Winder resident since 1973 and was a member of The Church at Winder.
Surviving are husband, Tommy “T. C.” Carter; children, Molly Elizabeth Dunlap and Michael Casper.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Donnie Pennington officiating. Interment will be in the Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Pam Casper-Carter Medical Expense Fundraiser, c/o Facebook.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
