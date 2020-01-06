WINDER - Pamela Grace Pinion, 61, Winder, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Pam was the previous owner of The Oasis Bar for 15-plus years and she loved to cook. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Matilee Garland Andrews.

Pam is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Mills Rogers (John Morrison), Winder; her companion, Pat Pinion, Winder; two brothers, John Andrews, Orlando, Florida, and David Andrews (Alice), Deltona, Florida; a sister, Linda Burton, Sylva, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Matilee and Gavin Rogers, Winder, and their father, Jeff Rogers.

No services are planned at this time.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 5-11

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.