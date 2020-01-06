WINDER - Pamela Grace Pinion, 61, Winder, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Pam was the previous owner of The Oasis Bar for 15-plus years and she loved to cook. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Matilee Garland Andrews.
Pam is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Mills Rogers (John Morrison), Winder; her companion, Pat Pinion, Winder; two brothers, John Andrews, Orlando, Florida, and David Andrews (Alice), Deltona, Florida; a sister, Linda Burton, Sylva, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Matilee and Gavin Rogers, Winder, and their father, Jeff Rogers.
No services are planned at this time.
