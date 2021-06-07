HOMER - Pamela Jean Pritchett, beloved mother, Nana and wife entered the gates of heaven on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Born on August 28, 1975 in Banks County, Mrs. Pritchett was the daughter of Linda (Wilder) White and Ralph White. She was married to her loving husband Troy Pritchett and operated Pritchett Farms in Homer.
She was proceeded in death by her mother, Linda (Wilder) White; brothers, William White and Jeff White; and sister; Kathy White.
Survivors include sons, Ricky Pritchett (Jessica), Homer, and Joshua Pritchett, Homer; daughter, Patience Haxton (Michael), Carnesville; grandchildren whom she loved greatly and brought her much joy, Braysen Pritchett, Landon Pritchett, Kopelyn Haxton and Paisley Pritchett.
Funeral service: Thursday June 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Banks Memorial Gardens in Homer.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, 706-335-3178.
