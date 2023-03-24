MAYSVILLE - Pamela Kaye Lee, 63, Maysville, entered rest Monday, March 20, 2023.
Mrs. Lee was born in Clarksville, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Bobby and Jean Hollis Evans, was a homemaker and a member of Pond Fork Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Lee, Maysville; children, Shena Huskin (Josh), Maysville, Regina Guzman (Arnulfo), Maysville, Michelle White (Danny), Toccoa, Shannon Lee (Savannah), Jefferson, and Kevin lee (Jessica), Arcade community; 18 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister, Tammy Patton (Glenn), Commerce; brothers, Rex Evans (Kathy), Gillsville, and Neil Evans (Cathy Baker), Maysville; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Pond Fork Baptist Church with the Reverend Johnny Knight officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
