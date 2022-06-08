Pamela Link Mullins, 61, wife of James Mullins, died on Friday, June 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family and friends.
Pam was born in Greenville, S.C., to the late Roy Benson Link and Della Mae Hamby Link. She was also preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Margo Mullins Moon. She met and married James in September of 1993. She was the owner of Mr. Haircut Barber Shop for 30 years until her retirement and was a member of Anchor Baptist Church. With these two, she made lifelong friends.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, include a daughter, Ashley Mullins, Comer; sister, Jeanne (Michael) Scoggins, Taylors, S.C.; brother, Michael Link, Greenville, S.C.; granddaughter, Megan (Justin) Sorrow; three great-grandchildren; two nephews; and two nieces. Also, her group of girls that she shared vacations, “meetings,” the lake, ballgames and life—she loved you all.
Funeral service: Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel with the Rev. Barry Black officiating. Interment will follow at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church. Pallbearers will be Kevin Chitwood, Craig Chitwood, Justin Sorrow, Nick Bettis, Joe Holden and Michael Scoggins. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Roland and Donnie Chitwood.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pam died after a courageous and valiant eight year battle with cancer. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of University Blood and Cancer Center and Compassionate Care Hospice for the excellent care and support shown to them during this battle.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Please visit stjudes.org to donate online.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
