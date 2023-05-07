ATHENS - Pamela Lynn Tolbert, 66, Athens, Georgia (South Jackson community) entered rest Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Ms. Tolbert was born in Athens, a daughter of the late Charles Nelson Tolbert and the late Peggy Whitmire Tolbert. Ms. Tolbert was a member of Crooked Creek Baptist Church and was retired from Tabo’s Food Mart.
Survivors include her daughter, Karie Lynn Shumake Stringer (Jake); grandsons, Bradlee Jake Stringer and Tyler Paul Stringer; granddaughter, Karlee Lynn Stringer; sister, Kaye Reynolds (Mark); brother, Chuck Tolbert; nieces, Kimberlee Dean (Chad) and Kassidy Buttram (Tim); nephew, Hunter Reynolds; three great-nieces; and one great-nephew with one on the way.
In accordance with the wishes of Ms. Tolbert, her remains are to be cremated with a private family service to be held.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
