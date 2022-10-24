GAINESVILLE - Pamela Spivey, 56, Gainesville, recently passed away.
Survivors include her daughter, Jessica Spivey; a son, Zachery Spivey; and two granddaughters, Luna and Naviah Hunt.
Funeral service: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Memorial Park Braselton Chapel. The burial will follow in the Hoschton City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, October 24, 2022, from 1-7 p.m. at the Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home.
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street, Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 706-622-800. Send online condolences to http://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In