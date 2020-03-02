Pastor Ardis L. Anglin, 87, Danielsville, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Born on June 7, 1932, he was a retired janitor with the Madison County Board of Education and was a retired minister. Mr. Anglin was the son of the late Elmer Waymond and Ella Huntsinger Anglin; the widower of Margie Bell Baxter Anglin; and was preceded in death by a son, Ardis D. Anglin; a sister; four brothers; grandchild, Brian Anglin; and a great-grandchild, Brooke Anglin.
Survivors include a daughter, Ella Ruth Sorrow, Danielsville; sons, Willie Anglin, Steve Anglin and Jeffery Anglin, all of Danielsville; sisters, Bonnie West and Irene Thomason; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors William Anglin and David Cox officiating. Music will be provided by Mending Bridges and Wayne Wills. Burial will follow in Macedonia Holiness Church Cemetery, Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
