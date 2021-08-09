mayweather

GAINESVILLE - Pastor Olando Voneric Mayweather, 43, Gainesville, formerly of Statham, passed away on Tuesday August 3, 2021.

Service of remembrance and visitation: Friday, August 13, 2021 from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at New Life Missionary Baptist Church in Gainesville.

Celebration of life: Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Austin Chapel Baptist Church, Winder.

Professional service entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home, 325 Summit Street, Gainesville, Ga 30501, 770-536-3251.

