JEFFERSON - Pastor Rafael Santos Jr., 56, Jefferson, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Pastor Santos was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Rafael and Victoria Santos-Ortiz Sr. of Hoschton. Pastor Santos was a member of the Hope Crossing Church in Jefferson and was a proud veteran of the U.S Army. Pastor Santos was a missionary to Central and South America, was an active member of the Hispanic community, and was retired from Jackson Electric Membership Corporation.
In addition to his parents, Pastor Santos is survived by his wife of 33 years, Glenda Santos-Cortreras, Jefferson; sons, Josh Santos and his wife Summer, Danielsville, and Jonathan R. Diaz, Jefferson; daughters, Rebecca Santos-Diaz, Athens, and Adrienne N. Diaz, Jefferson; grandchildren, Victoria Hampton, Hailey Hampton, Emmalee Hampton, A’mari Diaz, Tristian Hampton and Alexander Swiney also survive.
Memorial service: Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Hope Crossing Church with Pastor Chris Stephens officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the church.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In