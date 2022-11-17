ATHENS - Pat A. Henry, 76, Athens, entered rest Monday, November 14, 2022.
Mrs. Henry was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Jesse C. and Lois Armour Grier Anglin. In addition to her parents and husband, Jimmy Henry, Mrs. Henry is preceded in death by four brothers, Thurmond Anglin, Odean Anglin, Bobby Anglin and Alvin “Coochie” Anglin, one sister, Delores Waters. Mrs. Henry worked for MM Systems.
Survivors include daughter, Michelle Jones (Jeff), Athens; two grandsons, Taylor Henry, Nicholson, and Levi Jones, Athens; and two brothers, Charles Anglin (Pat), Augusta, and Steve Anglin, Arcade community.
Funeral service: Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Debbie Norris officiating with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 6-9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
