JEFFERSON - Pat Porter Hanley, 76, Jefferson, entered rest Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mrs. Hanley was born in Royston, a daughter of the late Lum Harvis Porter and the late Mary Brookshire Porter. Mrs. Hanley was a member of The Jefferson Church and was a retired beautician, who along with her sister owned and operated Primp N’ Style for 40 years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hanley is preceded by a brother, Tom Porter.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry M. Hanley, Jefferson; daughters, Celeste Crews (Terry), Demorest, and Jennifer Cantrell (Drew), Homer; sons, Stacey Hanley (Alisa), Jefferson, Lamar Roberts (Jon), Jefferson, and Kasey Hanley (Michelle), Homer; grandchildren, Brittney Sanders (Konnor), Terry Crews IV, Ally Hanley, Case Hanley, Finn Hanley, Waylon Jarrard, Wyatt Jarrard, Knox Hanley, Essie Cantrell, Hunter Cantrell, Harvis Cantrell, Sydney Roberts, and Hillary Hanley; two sisters, Brenda Tolbert, Pendergrass, and Anne Mobley (Mike), Jefferson; and one brother, Butch Porter (Peggy), Jefferson.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 3 p.m. from The Jefferson Church with the Reverends Nick Dalton and Mark Mobley officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 12-3 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Pat Porter Hanley to The Jefferson Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 674, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In