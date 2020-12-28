paine

JEFFERESON - Patricia A. (Anderson) Paine, Jefferson, formerly of Windsor Locks, Conn., entered into rest on Friday, December 18, 2020 after a long battle with COPD with her family and friend beside her.

Pat was born in Hartford, Conn. on March 26, 1939, the daughter of Alfred and Ramona (Williams) Champany. Pat held various jobs over the years. Her joy was her family and friends.

Pat was predeceased by her husband, Raymond E. Paine; and sons Stephen and Christopher Anderson.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Rosemary (Anderson) Johnson, Windsor Locks, Conn.; son, Tim and his wife Dawn Anderson, Jefferson; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren in Conn.; and grandchildren in Ga., Samantha (Anderson) and A.J. Neals, Commerce, Jacob Anderson, Commerce, and Jessica Anderson and her partner Andrew Carter, Jefferson; four great- grandchildren; and her wonderful neighbor and friend, Betty Fischer.

Services will be private.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

