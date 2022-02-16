DANIELSVILLE - Patricia Ann Hamilton Nix, 66, Danielsville, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at her home.
Ms. Nix was born in Demorest on January 3, 1956, daughter of the late Cordell Hamilton and the late Caroline Stamey Hamilton. She was a cotton mill worker having worked for Boaz and was of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ernest Lancer Nix; life partner, Mark Brown; and brother, Eddie Lee Hamilton.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Dawn Nix (Stephanie Herring), Danielsville; granddaughter, Kara Herring; great-grandchild, Liam Herring; sisters, Darlene Weaver, Danielsville, Cletta Fredricks, Danielsville, Velma Franklin, Cornelia, Doris Rich, Georgia, and Rita Bowers, Georgia; brothers, Terry Hamilton, Clarkesville, and O’Dell Hamilton, Clarkesville; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom she loved as her own.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with Jeffery Watts officiating. Interment will follow in the Nix Family Cemetery, located at 5292 Duncan Bridge Road, Cornelia, Ga.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 19, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
