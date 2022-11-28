gannon

JEFFERSON - Patricia Ann Kennedy Gannon, 74, Jefferson, entered rest Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Ms. Gannon was born in Brooklyn, New York, a daughter of the late William and Claire Higgins Kennedy. In addition to her parents, Ms. Gannon is preceded by a son, William Foronjy. Ms. Gannon was of the Catholic faith and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Survivors include three daughters, Colleen Manthe (Wayne), Jefferson, Jennifer Foronjy (MJ Spagone), Bridgewater, Massachusetts, and Patrice Foronjy, Calverton, New York; sister, Rosemary Brown, Greenport, New York; and three grandchildren, Gannon Manthe, Shea Manthe and Cassidy Travers also survive.

A Memorial Mass will be held on a later date in New York.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.st.jude.org.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of November 27-December 3

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.