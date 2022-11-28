JEFFERSON - Patricia Ann Kennedy Gannon, 74, Jefferson, entered rest Saturday, November 26, 2022.
Ms. Gannon was born in Brooklyn, New York, a daughter of the late William and Claire Higgins Kennedy. In addition to her parents, Ms. Gannon is preceded by a son, William Foronjy. Ms. Gannon was of the Catholic faith and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
Survivors include three daughters, Colleen Manthe (Wayne), Jefferson, Jennifer Foronjy (MJ Spagone), Bridgewater, Massachusetts, and Patrice Foronjy, Calverton, New York; sister, Rosemary Brown, Greenport, New York; and three grandchildren, Gannon Manthe, Shea Manthe and Cassidy Travers also survive.
A Memorial Mass will be held on a later date in New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.st.jude.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In