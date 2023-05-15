Patricia Ann McElroy Bennett, known to all as “Pat”, met Jesus face to face on Sunday, May 14, 2023. A loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many, her earthly body finally laid to rest at the age of 78.
She was born on July 31, 1944, in Athens, to the late Alfred and Mildred McElroy. She was the oldest of four, when the family moved to Madison County.
She is preceded in death by her youngest brother, Kenneth McElroy; and survived by her brother, Wayne, Hull; sister, Brenda (Rick) Ingram, Nicholson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Madison County High School, where she was a cheerleader. She later graduated from Lanier Tech in Clarkesville, with a degree in accounting.
She married Charles Curtis "Buddy" Bennett Jr., Athens. They were married 17 years before the Lord called him home in 1980.
Pat and Buddy had one child, Charles Curtis "Curt" Bennett III (Michelle), Athens. They also had four grandchildren, Victoria (Austin) Burris, Athens, Jaclyn (Caleb) Dickson, Savannah, Caroline and Meredith; and two great-grandchildren, Eleanor Jane Burris and Jonathan Charles Burris, Athens.
Pat was always very involved with her church, Prince Avenue Baptist Church, helping with youth camps and managing crafts with the kids. She opened her own business in 1986, Mail Plus USA. She closed that business in 1998 after a long, successful career of serving Athens with their shipping needs and gourmet food gift baskets.
She loved to do crafts and especially with her granddaughters and great-granddaughter. Pat was always learning how to do the latest craft and teaching it to others. She helped raise awareness for the Shaken Baby Syndrome Campaign by crocheting purple baby hats.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, West.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
