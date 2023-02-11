STATHAM - Patricia Ann Parker Hendrix, 79, Statham, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Patricia was the daughter of the late Hugh Dorsey Parker and Daphne Mitchell Parker. Patricia was preceded in death by her brother Teddy Parker.
Survivors include her children, Sherry (David) Sims and Jeff (Lisa) Hendrix; five grandchildren, Josh (Hilary) Hendrix, Drew (Mandy) Hendrix, Anna Claire (Travis) Ramey, Kayla Hendrix and Parker Sims; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, February 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 3, 2023, from 12 until 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carter Hill Christian Church, Bethlehem, Ga.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
