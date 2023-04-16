COMMERCE - Patricia Ann Smith Camden, 83, Commerce, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her residence.
Mrs. Camden was born in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., to the late Zeno Patterson and Minnie Irene Smith. She was a member of Nicholson Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Camden was preceded in death by her brother, David Smith.
Her favorite title was Mimi. Before having children, Mrs. Camden worked for NASA in the Landing and Impact Division during the space race. She worked for the United States Air Force as a civilian. The family moved 18 times in her husband’s career with Marriott-mostly with a smile on her face and a sense of adventure.
She could balance a checkbook like the best of them. Mrs. Camden loved and gave completely and selflessly of herself to family and friends. She had a love for music and playing the piano. She was fierce on the tennis court and sidelines watching her daughters play. She made it to every band concert, chorus performance and piano recital with the proudest smile on her face. Mimi went on many trips with her grandchildren, but her favorite was celebrating 50 years of marriage with all 12 in Alaska.
Mrs. Camden is survived by her loving husband of 57½ years, Lendell Camden, Commerce; daughters, Suzie Thomas (Norman), Murrayville, Jan Gelderman (Jeff), Alpharetta, and Becca Rinckey (Joel), Commerce; and grandchildren, Anna, Katie, Mary and Camden.
Funeral service: Friday, April 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Russ Brown officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Well Root Home for Children, 1967 Lakeside Pkwy #400, Tucker, Ga. 30084.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
