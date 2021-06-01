Patricia Charlene Cronier, 76, loving mother, sister and grandmother, peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at home and surrounded by her family.
Patricia, more affectionately known as Pat/Charlene/Mama/Grandmama, was born on January 17, 1945. Originally from Atlanta, she settled down in Braselton. She married Richard Eastman Cronier III on November 26, 1969. The couple raised a daughter, Kathy, and two sons, Richard and Brian.
Patricia had a passion for baking and reading. Anyone who knew her could tell you just how good of a cook she was. Her favorite books were any works by Stephen King or anything pertaining to presidential history. She felt most at peace sitting on her back porch. She was known for being strong, having a soft heart for those less fortunate, and being someone that was never without a crossword puzzle.
Patricia is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Bryson; her father-in-law, Bert Hutton; her two brothers, Jimmy Bryson and George Bryson; and her grandson, Christopher Sexton.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Cronier III; and their children, Kathy Sexton, Richard Cronier and his wife, Kelli Cronier, and Brian Cronier and his wife, Gina Cronier; sisters, Annette Booth and her husband Fritz Booth and their two children, and Kristine Sanders; brother, Tommy Bryson and his wife Nell Bryson and their three children; sisters-in-law, Christine Bryson and Wyvonia Bryson, and their children; grandchildren, Ashley Sexton, Jamie Cronier, Alena Hanson, Lee Cronier, Josh Cronier and Hunter Cronier; and great-grandchildren, Haylee, Autumn, Damon, Kahlen and Baby Cronier.
Patricia’s wishes were to be cremated, so there will be no funeral services at this time. However, her family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
The family would like to ask for prayers at this difficult time.
