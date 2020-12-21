COMMERCE - Patricia Daily Mize, 76, Commerce, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020.
Born on April 17, 1944 in Commerce, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Jackson and Alma Stevens Dailey. She was the widow of Samuel Nathan Mize the love of her life. She was employed with Goldkist Hatchery, of the Pentecostal faith, a member of New Beginnings Family Worship Center in Danielsville, and served as a pastor’s wife at several local churches.
She was also proceeded in death by her brothers, George Dailey and Rado Dailey; and sisters, Jeanette Boyd, Essie Hammond, Josie Jones, Ruth Hardeman, Mayrell Satterfield and Lucille Martin.
Survivors include her daughter, Tracy Bryan, Winder; grandchildren, April Ivester, Athens, and Brian Chambers, California; great-grandchildren, MacKenzie Ivester and Riley Castillo; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Tuesday December 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roland Arrowood officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, December 21, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
