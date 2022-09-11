NICHOLSON - Patricia Elaine Brown Coile, 64, Nicholson, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mrs. Coile was born in Gainesville to the late Leonard Brown Jr. and Gertrelle Cody Brown Tate. Mrs. Coile was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Coile was also preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Elaine Propes; and brother, Weyman Brown.
Mrs. Coile is survived by her husband, Rick Coile, Nicholson; daughters, Wendy Ferris (Bill), Gainesville, and Haley Coile, Nicholson; sister, Marie Pittman (Jerry), Nicholson; grandchildren, Autumn Harris (Nathan), Johnnie and Kiera; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 6 p.m. from New Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Geter Owens officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
