HOMER - Patricia Harris Parker, 67, Homer passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Parker was born in Gainesville to the late John Harris and Ruby Standridge Casper. Mrs. Parker was of the Baptist faith and worked in the deli department at Bi-Lo. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Parker was also preceded in death by her husband, Grover Parker.

Mrs. Parker is survived by her daughters, Christy Sellers (Pete), Homer, and Cindy Morris (Otha), Commerce; four grandchildren, Tricia, Hailey, Bryson and Chelsea; two great-grandchildren, Levi and Trevor; three brothers; and seven sisters.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 6-12

