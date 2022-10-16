Patricia "Jerrie" Geraldine Dooley Teet went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 11, 2023 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Athens, on September 30, 1943, grew up in Watkinsville, graduated from Oconee County High School, attended the University of Georgia and married her high school sweetheart in 1964.
She is survived and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Sharon Savage and her husband David; grandson, Mason Savage, whom she believed hung the moon; one sister, Teresa (Mike) Fitzpatrick, who was there always and loved her beyond words; and special nephew, Ben (Katie) Fitzpatrick and their two precious boys, Walker and Nolan; She will be missed by a sister-in-law, Sue Robertson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews from her late husband's family.
She had a long and successful career with the University of Georgia as assistant to the Vice President of Academic Affairs (Budget Review). She was an avid reader, a voracious shopper and loved the beach and the mountains. She was an adoring mother and grandmother, and she was happiest when surrounded by family and friends.
She had been an active member of Colbert United Methodist Church since moving to the area in 1985.
Until we meet again, love you to the moon and back.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lane Teet; and her parents, Tom Watson and Frances Virginia Dooley of Watkinsville.
"I can only imagine what your eyes have seen and what I will see when that day comes. "
Funeral service: Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 3 p.m. in the chapel or Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In