COLFAX, NORTH CAROLINA - Patricia Joyce Rutledge Morgan, 86, Colfax, North Carolina, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother passed on to her new journey in heaven Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Patricia “Pat”, daughter of the late Clifford Charner and Sarah Evelyn (Kesler) Rutledge, was born in Winder. She married Robert (Bob) Morgan on July 3, 1955, and after he completed military service in Norfolk, Virginia, they settled in Winder. Having been married in Winder First United Methodist Church, they resumed active membership in the Winder First United Methodist Church where Pat led children’s and youth choirs, frequently played piano and organ, and was active with the United Methodist Women.
Pat relocated with her family to Plantation, Florida in 1972, and spent many years as an active member of the community and Plantation United Methodist Church. Pat spent many years taking care of family. She enjoyed working with the Girl Scouts, teaching Sunday School, leading church music and being a band booster and swim team Mom. In Florida, she also enjoyed hobbies including tennis and bowling, and completed her degree in early childhood education at Broward Community College.
With children grown, and Bob retired, they became members of the community at River Landing at Sandy Ridge in Colfax, North Carolina in 2004. There, they enjoyed a peaceful retirement, making many friends and wonderful memories.
She was truly proud of all her children and their accomplishments whether in sports, academics or military careers. She was also proud of her grandchildren and blessed to spend so much time in Colfax where she watched two of those grandchildren, Logan and Sierra, grow up. Though the rest of her family lived in different parts of the country, she loved their individual visits, as well as occasional reunion-style celebrations which her family was allowed to host at River Landing. The last was a celebration of her 84th birthday in June of 2019, with 30 or so in attendance. We were blessed that visitation guidelines in June 2021 permitted a small celebration of her 86th birthday with her daughters and granddaughter.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jack; her husband of 62 years, Robert Dempsey Morgan; and daughter, Lori Amelia Morgan.
Left to treasure her memory are her children, Laura Kimberly Morgan, Arkansas, Lisa Kathryn Dean (Ralph), Leslie Karen Sylvester (Shawn), North Carolina, and Clifford Worth Morgan (Irene), Iowa; sister, Carol Glass, Georgia; sister-in-law, Mary Gay McKinney, Illinois; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her nieces, nephew, and great-nieces.
In consideration of current concerns with travel and group gatherings, a service is not planned at this time.
The family suggests those wishing to honor Pat’s memory do so via a contribution to The Presbyterian Homes Foundation, Inc., 2109 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax, N.C. 27235.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point, N.C. handled the arragnements.
