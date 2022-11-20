WINDER - Patricia Lee Foster, 82, (Midway) Winder, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022.
She was born in Hoschton, to the late Norman and Nellie Perry Lee. Mrs. Foster was preceded by her husband, Wayne H. Foster; son, Jon Foster; and brothers, Jimmy Lee and Larry Lee.
Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Lisa Foster; brother, Tommy Lee; and two sisters, Opal Hanson and Judy Skinner.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In