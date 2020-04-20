hester

JEFFERSON - Patricia Lynne Altmiller-Hester, 55, Jefferson, passed away April 17, 2020, at her residence.

Patricia was proceeded in death by her father James Benjamin Altmiller; and brother James Roger Altmiller.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Grady Hester; daughter, Alicia Parker; step-sons, Robert and Jacob Hester; her mother, Mary Altmiller; sister, Debra (John) Harms; brother Joseph (Carol) Altmiller; and four grandchildren, Kaleb, Will, Abby and Eli.

A memorial service will be held at a time, date and place to be announced.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

