JEFFERSON - Patricia Lynne Altmiller-Hester, 55, Jefferson, passed away April 17, 2020, at her residence.
Patricia was proceeded in death by her father James Benjamin Altmiller; and brother James Roger Altmiller.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Grady Hester; daughter, Alicia Parker; step-sons, Robert and Jacob Hester; her mother, Mary Altmiller; sister, Debra (John) Harms; brother Joseph (Carol) Altmiller; and four grandchildren, Kaleb, Will, Abby and Eli.
A memorial service will be held at a time, date and place to be announced.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
