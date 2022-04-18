voyles

Patricia Marie Voyles, after a short illness, left the family towards the Heavens on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Patricia was born on July 2, 1939.

She is survived by her loving husband, Winburn; children,Kenny Voyles and wife Jennifer, Debbie McClure, Kathi Kennedy, Jace Voyles and wife Kasey, and Destiny Fleming-Voyles; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and other family members in Millen, Lyons and Camden, N.J.

A memorial service will be held at a later date for family.

