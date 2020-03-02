MAYSVILLE - Patricia Miller McDuffie, 83, Maysville, passed away Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020, at the Northridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Commerce.
Born April 1, 1936 in Stirling, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late John Miller Wright and Martha Wright. She was the sister of the late John L. Wright, Dr. Frank Wright, and Thomas Allen Wright. She received her BA from Tennessee Temple College in Chattanooga. She was a voice and piano teacher; in addition to, being a pastor’s wife for 50 years. She was a member of the Camp Creek Baptist Church, Cornelia.
She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Isaac Daye McDuffie, whom she married July 2, 1960; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Teri McDuffie, Maysville, and Mark and Tishka McDuffie, Anderson, S.C.; daughter and son-in-law, Colleen and Allen Lively, Woodstock; 10 grandchildren, Joel, Miller Anne, Daycota, Meghan, Robert, Savannah, Elizabeth, Ellianna, Mason and Gunnar; and one great-grandchild, Adalynn.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 29, at 2 p.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church withthe Revs. James Lyons, Bill Manus and Joey Gilbert officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.
The body was at Ginn Funeral Home, Carnesville. Condolences may be left for the family at ginnfuneralhome.com.
Those wishing to make memorials in her honor please do so to Bible & Literature Missionary Foundation, 2101 Hwy. 231 South, Shelbyville, Tenn. 37160-6718.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In