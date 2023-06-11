On Friday, June 9, 2023, the world lost a beloved wife, mother and "Nana", Patricia “Pat” Kesler Gary, 66.
Pat was born in Commerce, and raised in Nicholson. She worked in the banking industry most of her life and retired in 2020 to spend time with her family.
Pat battled a rare lung disease but she never let that stop her from chasing after her grandbaby, spending time with family, helping in the church and just traveling. She loved with her whole heart and she loved everyone, her greatest accomplishments were being a wife, mother and "Nana".
Pat’s Christian faith was an essential part of her life. She was a Sunday school teacher, she helped mentor the younger children called the “Eager Beavers”, and she was always helping and volunteering in her church.
She is survived by her husband, Aubrey Lee Gary; daughters, Stacy Gary and Lacy Gary Roussel; daughter-in-law, Shawna Igo Gary; son-in-law, Derek Roussel; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Gary; grandsons, Lucca Roussel and Ethan, Trent and Seth Grindle; and brothers and sisters, Doug Kesler (Judy Kesler), Betty Darnell (Michael Darnell), Ronnie Kesler (Tammy Kesler), Donnie Kesler (Lisa Kesler), Lisa Grainger (Gary Grainger) and Debra Kesler.
She is predeceased by her parents, James and Claudine Kesler; son, Aubrey “Chad” Gary; and brother Mike Kesler.
Funeral service: Monday, June 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. at River of Life Worship Center with the Rev. Bobby Ivester and Pastor Jonathan English officiating. Interment will follow in the Howington Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, June 12, 2023, from12 until 2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to River of Life Worship Center Kid’s Ministry Building, P.O. Box 364, Nicholson, Ga. 30565.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
