Patricia “Pat” (Martin) Harkey, 78, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Mrs. Harkey was born in Greenville, S.C. to the late Doris (Gooch) Martin and John Robert Martin. Mrs. Harkey and her husband, Barton R. Harkey Sr., have been residents of Winder since 1968.
In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Harkey is survived by her sister, Sharon Moss, Greenville, S.C.; daughter, Marie (April) Alford-Harkey, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; son, Bart (Kimberly) R. Harkey Jr.,, Statham; and granddaughter, Cameron Harkey, who was the light of Mrs. Harkey’s life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Robert M. Martin.
Mrs. Harkey had a long career with the Food Safety and Inspection Service, beginning as a lab technician and retiring as a chemist after earning her Bachelor of Science degree in 1999. She loved to travel. She made numerous trips to Europe including France, Italy, Ireland, England and Poland. She was an active member of the Classy Hat Chapter of the Red Hat Society.
Funeral service: Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Marie Alford-Harkey officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
