JEFFERSON - Patricia “Pat” Moore Smith, 90, Jefferson, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023.
Mrs. Smith was born in Louisville, Kentucky, a daughter to the late Bernard Brown Moore and the late Katherine Francis Haller Moore. Mrs. Smith was an educator and a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, where she was involved in the Food Bank Ministry.
While living in Florida, Mrs. Smith was also an active member of the Bonifay First Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Pompano Beach.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Broadus Fred Smith; sister, Maxene Moore Ray; brother, William Moore; and her son-in-law, Bryan Jackson.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary Katherine VanNus, and her husband Dan, Jefferson, and Ann Jackson, Jefferson; sister, Nancy Moore Barbee, Concord, N.C.; sister-in-law, Irma Moore, Frankfort, Ken.; grandchildren, Dana (Ryan) Doss, Caroline (Thomas) Mott, Erin (Beren) Farlow, Greg (Alexis) VanNus, Zach Jackson and Hannah (Korey) Burrow; and great-grandchildren, Vann Doss, Ava VanNus, William Jackson, Maggie Doss, Jackson Mott, Everly Jackson and Beau Farlow also survives.
Funeral service: Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Hedgepeth officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to Gideons International at https://www.gideons.org/donate or the Eagle Ranch at https://eagleranch.org/give/.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
