JEFFERSON - Patricia “Patsy” Helene Charlotte Lentz, 74, Jefferson, formerly of Cashiers, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Mrs. Lentz was born a daughter to the late Mr. and Mrs. Frederick and Helene Charlotte. Mrs. Lentz earned her Bachelor’s in Education from Columbia College and her Masters’ Degree from the University of Georgia. Mrs. Lentz was the Special Education Director at Jackson County Schools, served as principal at Benton Elementary, Whit Davis Elementary and Jefferson Elementary School where she retired. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lentz is preceded by her husband. Walter McRay “Mac” Lentz.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte Lentz Sims and Chad, Jefferson; son and daughter-in-law, Walter McRay Lentz Jr. and Haley, Tifton; grandchildren, Walter McRay Lentz III, Madison Claire Lentz, Katherine Brynn Sims and Walter Jackson Sims.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in memory of Patsy to the Jefferson School System Foundation, P.O. Box 624, Jefferson, Georgia 30549 or at www.jeffcityschools.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
