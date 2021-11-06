JEFFERSON - Patricia Ruth Gordon, 65, Jefferson, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021.
Mrs. Gordon was born on June 8, 1956 in Newton, Illinois, a daughter to Mrs. Ruth Denny Eastep of Illinois and the late Harold Lee Robey. Mrs. Gordon owned a cleaning service and was a member of the Jackson County Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Gordon, Jefferson; children, Lisa and Scott Smith, Auburn, Bubby and Shelly Cone, Jefferson, Rebecca and Cristian DeLeon, Lawrenceville, Austin and Jennifer Cone, Paris, Texas, Ashlee Gordon, Austin and Jessy Gordon and Garrett and Clara Gordon, all of Meridian, Mississippi; mother, Ruth Denny Eastep, Illinois; step-mother, Bea Robey, Dayton, Ohio; sisters, Teresa Bell, Poteau, Okla., Mary Tarr and Elda Eastep, Newton, Ill.; brothers, Kevin Eastep, Newton, Ill., and Bud Robey, Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren, Chaston and Krista Oldham, Clint and Crystal Strain, Colbey and Faith Oldham, Cayden Fulcher, Corey and Genesis Fulcher, Jeromy Cone, Clay Cone, Riley Kait Davis, Khairy DeLeon, Anira DeLeon, Simon DeLeon, Amelia DeLeon, Levi Cone, Eli Cone, Anna Cone, Asher Cone, Benjamin Cone, Brayden Gordon, David Smith, Aiden Gordon and Grayson Gordon.
Funeral service: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Jackson County Baptist Church with the Reverend Matt Booher and Dr. Jack Lawson officiating. The body will lie in state on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the church, prior to the service. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens with grandsons honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
The family requests that flowers are optional and memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Ga. 30606 or at www.cancer.org or the ALS Association Georgia Chapter, 5881 Glenridge Drive, Suite 200, Atlanta, Ga. 30328.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In