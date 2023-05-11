WINDER - Patricia Stanley Bennett, 89, Winder, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Pat was born October 30, 1933, in Kathleen, Florida, arriving into this world as the fourth daughter of five in a row with one brother to follow. She moved with her family to Pensacola during World War II.
It was there in the Warrington area where she met her future husband, Floyd. They were nine years old and quickly became third grade sweethearts. Pat and Floyd lived an endless love story as witnessed by their children, family members, and all their friends. They were married on June 30, 1951, at the Warrington Baptist Church. Later, along with both sets of family members, they became charter members of the Beach Haven Baptist Church, where both Pat and Floyd served in leadership roles.
It was in 1952 that Pat and Floyd welcomed their first child, Diane. Ricky was born a year and a half later. Four years after that, Cathy joined the party. Pat was a great cook, a tireless loving mother and captain of the household.
The young family moved to Miami, Florida in 1961. Besides the busy job of raising a family, during this time Pat joined a league and became an avid bowler. She also learned to create beautiful ceramics at a nearby city park. She so enjoyed entertaining loads of family and friends who would visit them in Miami.
Being her mother’s child, Pat wanted to be with her mother as often as possible so that meant the family would often travel the nearly 700-mile journey back to Pensacola for a weekend. But her greatest pleasure was spending cherished evenings with her Floyd in the Florida room.
Floyd’s job took him to Atlanta in 1969. Pat and the kids followed. Pat was supremely happy to be out of the crowded south Florida city and move back to what they called “God‘s Country”.
Floyd was born near Gainesville and had many family members living near them, so the constant flow of visiting and entertaining did not slow down for Pat. Pat was proud to volunteer at her local hospital and she also assisted in teaching kindergarten children. The four years Pat and Floyd lived in north Georgia, were among Pat’s favorite years of her life. Ever the optimist, ever the happy one, ever strong and resilient, Pat was always the greatest blessing to her husband and children.
Eventually, Floyd’s work took them to Brandon, Florida, where they lived for more than 20 years. Pat saw many good years in Brandon, living about 20 miles from Kathleen, Florida, where she spent her early years.
Pat and Floyd developed a great desire to research their ancestral history. She provided proof which earned her membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and went on to prove she had an ancestor who came to America on the Mayflower. It was during this time that Pat served as the chairperson of the Florida Pioneers Descendants Committee of the Florida State Genealogical Society. In this role, she helped others prove they were ancestors of original Florida Pioneers. Of course, Floyd and Pat toiled in this work together.
They also traveled often as they researched their ancestry. They spent a good bit of time and some amount of money cleaning up and restoring gravestones in various cemeteries. Another obsession that Pat and Floyd shared is Sacred Harp music, specifically Fa So La, which is a time-honored American singing style.
Eventually they moved to their lovely new home in Winder. Once again, they were so near to family and Floyd’s ancestral home.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters; and her husband of 63 years, the love of her life, Floyd Newman Bennett.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Diane Bennett Frederick (Frank), Hoschton, Floyd Richard Bennett (Frankie), Bay Springs, Mississippi, and Catherine Marie Bennett, Pensacola, Florida; her brother, Howard Floyd Stanley, Cleveland; her grandchildren, Richard Ellis Bennett (Allie), Charles Howard Frederick (Sarah), Jonathan Stanley Bennett, Micki Ellen Bennett Atkinson (Andy) and David R. Creach (Ashley); and great-grandchildren, Cort Augustine Bennett, Catherine Julita Creach, Alice Olivia Atkinson, Dakota Ellis Bennett and Asher Eutaw Atkinson.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Lowell Brown and Andy Atkinson officiating. The burial will follow in the Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Richard Bennett, Charles Fredrick, Jonathon Bennett, David Creach, Andy Atkinson and Daniel Brown.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 12 until 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
