Patricia Tucker Bond, 78, Watson Mill Rd. in Oglethorpe County, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Roy J. Tucker and Thelma Callaway Tucker, and a graduate of Oglethorpe County High School Class of 1961. Pat was retired from the United States Postal Service and was a longtime member of Collier Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir. She loved her church and church family.
Survivors include her faithful husband of 30 years, Bobby Bond; sons, J. B. Bowen Jr. (wife Paige), J. Scott Bowen and Kelly Bond (wife Paula); brother, Larry Tucker (wife Phyllis); three cherished grandchildren, Barrett Bowen, Bailey Bowen and Alison Bond; and three adored nieces, Bonnie Pledger (husband Ricky, daughter Bailey), Lora Carlisle (husband Scott, children Peyton and Paige) and Jennifer Mathews (husband Barry).
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens East in Athens.
A special thanks to the staffs at Quiet Oaks Nursing Home in Crawford and Avery Place Senior Living Community in Winterville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Collier Baptist Church, 115 Collier Church Rd., Comer, Ga. 30629.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
