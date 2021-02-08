JEFFERSON - Patricia Venable Johnson, 84, Jefferson, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, as a result of complications from cancer. She transitioned to her eternal home peacefully surrounded by family.
Patricia was born December 7, 1936 and raised in Jefferson and was deeply involved in 4-H throughout her grade school and teen years. She achieved a Master 4-H level and participated in a number of state and national 4-H activities. Having been named both the National 4-H Health Champion and National 4-H Citizenship Winner, she traveled to Chicago and Washington, D.C. and met President Eisenhower in the White House. She was a life-long member of Bethany United Methodist Church and served with the Methodist Youth Fellowship and as a counselor at Rock Eagle Camp. She attended both the University of Georgia and University of Pennsylvania.
She was an outgoing person with a lot of friendships, but the true highlight of her life was her family and extended family. She loved and supported her sons, Ed and Jeff, and her daughter Michele and delighted in her three grandchildren, Charis, Cady and Connor.
She traveled often with Ed, read voraciously, took great pleasure in her flowers and enjoyed regular trips to visit her grandchildren. She was caring and deeply interested in those around her. She was marked by giving, generous with her time, finances and love to family and friends alike.
She was predeceased by her mother and father, Nelle Webb Venable and Mays Venable of Jefferson.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Edward and Jeffrey Johnson, Georgia; as well as Michele (Chris) Calvert, California; her three grandchildren, Charis, Cady and Connor; her sister, Joyce Smith, Indiana; and brother Mays (Carol) Venable, Jefferson.
For safety in the midst of COVID-19, a memorial service is not scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Patricia Venable Johnson Memorial Library Fund through Go Fund Me ( https://gofund.366cdf ) to allow the Jefferson Georgia Public Library to buy new books. For safety in the midst of COVID.
