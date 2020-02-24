MONROE - Patsy Gaddis, 72, Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Ms. Gaddis was a member of The Church of God in Commerce. She loved to cook and adored her grandchildren greatly.
Ms. Gaddis is preceded in death by her parents, James William Gaddis and Martha Bell Stinchcomb; step-father, Ernest Lee Garrett; and brother, Bobby Gene Gaddis.
Ms. Gaddis is survived by her son, William Lee Ayers, Monroe; daughters, Bobbi Jo Ayers, Monroe, and Terri Lynn (Alan) Johnson, Loganville; brother, Billy Joe Gaddis, Winder; grandchildren, Lee and Kyle Braswell, Shelby Garner, Kelsea Ayers and Caleb Samples; nine great-grandchildren, Parker, Mason, Ansley Grace, Adalina and Madeline Braswell, Carson Sanford, Brain Garner Jr., Preston Varnes and Leon Samples.
Memorial service: Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at The Commerce Church of God, 4407 Woods Bridge Road, Commerce, Ga., with the Revs. Jerry Gaddis and Richard Cole officiating.
Family to receive friends: on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In